Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who raised her national profile as one of the House managers prosecuting former president Donald Trump’s first impeachment, plans to run the U.S. Senate in Florida in a bid to unseat Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, according to two Democrats familiar with her plans.

Demings had indicated her interest in running for statewide office, but until now had been undecided whether to run against Rubio or Gov. Ron DeSantis. A Demings adviser who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss her plans, said, “she is planning a Senate run with a more formal announcement coming in June.”

Demings is now the most high-profile Democrat seeking to take on Rubio and if she wins the party primary will be a formidable opponent against the incumbent. The race will certainly receive national attention, but Rubio won’t be easy to beat. Florida is a Trump-won state and Rubio has Trump’s full support.

Still, the former Orlando police chief turned politician has seen her star rise in her brief time in Washington, even making the shortlist of President Biden’s possible vice-presidential picks.

She first ran for Congress in 2012, but narrowly lost in the Republican-leaning district. But mid-decade redistricting made the seat considerably more Democratic, and when Demings ran again in 2016, she won with 65 percent of the vote. She ran unopposed in 2018.

Michael Scherer and Mike DeBonis contributed to this story.

This story is developing.