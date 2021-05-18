Demings is now the most high-profile Democrat seeking to take on Rubio and if she wins the party primary will be a formidable opponent against the incumbent. The race will certainly receive national attention, but Rubio won’t be easy to beat. Florida is a Trump-won state and Rubio has Trump’s full support.
Being police chief powered Val Demings’s political rise but could complicate her hopes of becoming Biden’s running mate
Still, the former Orlando police chief turned politician has seen her star rise in her brief time in Washington, even making the shortlist of President Biden’s possible vice-presidential picks.
She first ran for Congress in 2012, but narrowly lost in the Republican-leaning district. But mid-decade redistricting made the seat considerably more Democratic, and when Demings ran again in 2016, she won with 65 percent of the vote. She ran unopposed in 2018.
