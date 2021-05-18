Demings is now the most high-profile Democrat seeking to take on Rubio, and if she wins the party primary, she will be a formidable opponent against the incumbent. The race will certainly receive national attention, but Rubio won’t be easy to beat. Trump won Florida in 2020, and Rubio has former president’s full support.
Still, the former Orlando police chief-turned-politician has seen her star rise in her brief time in Washington, even making the shortlist of President Biden’s possible vice-presidential picks.
Being police chief powered Val Demings’s political rise but could complicate her hopes of becoming Biden’s running mate
“Look, there’s going to be a lot of Democrats running,” Rubio told reporters on Capitol Hill when asked about a Demings challenge. “Whoever gets out of that primary, we look forward to the campaign. We have a good story to tell.”
A Democrat with knowledge of Demings’s strategy said the congresswoman is entering the race early in the hope of galvanizing support from key players to box out other potential candidates and avoid a messy primary.
Key among them is Rep. Stephanie Murphy, another rising star in Florida Democratic circles and the first Vietnamese American woman to be elected to Congress, who in recent weeks has been on a listening tour across the state in anticipation of her Senate run.
Demings’s private decision follows weeks of conflicting signals about whether she wanted to run for governor or Senate. Rep. Charlie Crist (D), a former governor, and Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried (D), who are both aiming for a chance to take on DeSantis next year, now find the field clearing for a likely one-on-one race for the nomination.
Hanging over the Democratic jockeying is the party’s concern about redistricting in Florida, which will be overseen by Republicans and will probably lead to some disruptive shuffling now that the state gained a House seat in the 2020 Census’s congressional reapportionment based on population growth.
Although Demings hails from a safe Democratic seat in Orlando that is likely to survive redistricting in some form, Crist and Murphy could be running for reelection in seats that have more Republican voters next year, if they chose to remain in Congress. Murphy won reelection by a eight percentage points last year, while Crist cleared his Republican rival by about six points.
Demings first ran for Congress in 2012, but narrowly lost in the then-Republican-leaning district. But mid-decade redistricting made the seat considerably more Democratic, and when Demings ran again in 2016, she won with 65 percent of the vote. She ran unopposed in 2018.