Though debate and discord have long been part of the American experience, the founders likely did not anticipate the conditions that exist today: a major political party in which most followers embrace falsehoods, and some traffic in conspiracy theories; a former president unrelenting in his efforts to sow division and spread misinformation; and a largely broken Congress that struggles to function collectively to protect democracy itself, or lacks the will to do so.
A century and a half ago, the bitter debate over slavery ultimately brought on the Civil War, the outcome of which prevented the United States from splitting apart, North and South. Today, concerns about the future have become so acute that three retired generals warned in a recent Post op-ed that the country could be heading toward another insurrection after the 2024 election, and a possible military breakdown that could lead to civil war. They are not alone in their fears.
Through much of the country’s history, despite sometimes rancorous debate, those on opposing sides generally found common ground in shared values and a commitment to making the American experiment a success. Today, thanks to the fracturing of information sources, a toxic social media environment and increased hostility between opposing sides, those bonds have been weakened to the point of near breaking.
That leaves open some questions: Who or what protects democracy from crumbling, other than a communal belief in its value and the goodwill of citizens on whatever side of the political divide they live to protect it? Are there guardrails — the presidency, Congress, the Department of Justice, the Supreme Court and lower courts, local officials or citizens themselves — that are capable and prepared if the need is there? These questions, at the start of this year, remain unanswered.
Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political scientist, noted that in 2020, democracy’s guardrails held. Courts repeatedly rejected the false claims and pleas from Trump and his allies to overturn the results. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger resisted direct hectoring from Trump to change certified (and recounted) results. Congress completed the ratification of the electoral college results in the early morning hours after the assault on the Capitol.
But Abramowitz said he is not confident things would play out the same way in the future. “There is a growing concern that the next time we see an attempt by a defeated candidate to overturn the results of a fair and free election, it may have a much greater chance of success because of widespread support from leaders and voters from the defeated candidate’s party and possibly even from the courts and election officials,” he said in an email exchange.
Lilliana Mason, a political scientist at Johns Hopkins University’s SNF Agora Institute, said the fact that the guardrails worked also, ironically, gave them greater visibility, making these protections the targets of those who would weaken them. “The guardrails held because everybody agreed that they were important, that they were a necessary part of the road, to try to stop the car from going off the road,” she said. “But the rhetoric that we’ve seen since the election, I think, has made keeping the car on the road less of a priority.”
A collective commitment to democracy is based on an acceptance of and adherence to norms. Today, Mason added, the Republican Party is largely enforcing loyalty to Trump rather than holding to traditional norms of opposition to anti-government violence or efforts in states to make it easier to block the certification of election results.
Trump was widely condemned for helping to incite the rioters who stormed and occupied the Capitol. Those who criticized him in the moment included prominent Republican leaders, among them current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Many of them, like McConnell, have since retreated — and some, including McCarthy, have even sought to curry favor with the former president. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) stands as a rare sentinel in her party, putting her political career at risk to call out the former president as a threat.
Meanwhile, a year after the Jan. 6 attack was lambasted across the political spectrum, 34 percent of Americans — including 40 percent of Republicans, 41 percent of independents and 23 percent of Democrats — say there are times when it is justified to use violence against the government, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll. That percentage is higher than in past polls dating back decades.
Questions about accountability for Trump for his role in the Capitol assault continue to be raised by one side and dismissed by the other. The House committee investigating Jan. 6 could recommend that legal action be taken to hold him accountable. Whether the Justice Department has the appetite to make such a case is questionable; it is not an easy call for legal and political reasons. Trump’s future as a political figure and force likely will have to be settled at the ballot box, and the existence of Trumpism might outlive his active candidacy.
What marks the anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault is that attitudes and perceptions among Trump’s voters have changed so little. According to The Post-UMD poll, most Americans today say Trump bears either “some” or “a lot” of responsibility for what happened that day, which included the president encouraging his followers to head to the Capitol to “show strength” and “stop the steal.” But 83 percent of Trump voters and 72 percent of Republicans say he bears little or no responsibility. Among those Trump voters, 61 percent say he bears no responsibility at all.
While most Americans agree there is no solid evidence to support Trump’s claims of widespread irregularities in the 2020 election, 64 percent of Trump voters say there is. Despite the absence of evidence to support those claims that the system is beset with fraud, and much evidence to the contrary, Trump voters have moved only marginally over the past year on this fundamental question about the 2020 election.
Election administration could be improved, and if there were any spirit of bipartisanship in Congress, some changes could be made, if only to update the outdated Electoral Count Act of 1877, which governs the process by which Congress reviews the results from the states. But the overall integrity of the U.S. system has proven itself time and again. That is not a crisis facing the country.
In this election year, the political stakes will be especially high, and with it new attention on the workings of democracy. Republicans have their sights set on taking control of the House and perhaps the Senate. Biden is beset with challenges. His approval rating has sagged and his signature legislative proposal, the Build Back Better plan, remains in limbo with more negotiations ahead. Democrats are frustrated and worried. Covid is still a danger. Trump, in full control of his party, continues to pressure fellow Republicans to embrace his election falsehoods, his sights apparently set on running again in 2024. Meanwhile, Democratic-sponsored voting legislation is blocked in the Senate.
Much of the focus in coming months will be on the question of who will wield power in Congress next January. The answer inevitably will have an impact on questions about the future of U.S. elections and the institutions of democracy. How would a Republican-controlled Congress deal with a disputed election in early 2025?
In the days just before Jan. 6, 2021, it seemed possible to think that the country was moving toward calmer and less contentious times, with a coming change in administrations, an incoming president pledging unity and the lowering of temperatures — and a deadly virus able to be overcome collectively with newly developed vaccines.
Few today would say the year ahead looks anything like the beginnings of a coming together on any front. Instead it begins in a charged environment amid heightened attention to whether the guardrails will hold, if they are needed once again.