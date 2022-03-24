“On the morning of March 2nd, I made the attempt to take my life, but thankfully, God had greater plans for me,” Broyles said. “I am currently undergoing mental health treatment for severe anxiety and dependency on alcohol to cope.

“For too long, I was committed to being a great political figure and representative for the people of Oklahoma rather than taking the time to work on the most important part — myself.”

An attorney and former television news reporter, Broyles was the Democratic nominee in the race for the U.S. Senate in 2020, losing to Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe by 30 percentage points.

Earlier this week, another Democrat jumped into the 5th District race — Joshua Harris-Till, a former congressional candidate and past president of the Young Democrats of America.

The 5th District seat, which includes most of Oklahoma City, was seen as the most competitive district for Democrats in Oklahoma. Oklahoma City attorney Kendra Horn won the seat in a surprising upset over a three-term GOP incumbent in 2018 before Republican U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice won the seat back for the GOP in a narrow defeat over Horn in 2020. Since then, the district was redrawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature to remove a large swathe of the heavily Democratic south side of Oklahoma City and to add parts of several rural, Republican leaning counties.