“The message of my career to the young people here is never quit,” Kucinich said, announcing his campaign Monday. “It doesn’t matter. Life has its ups and downs. Never quit. My approach has always been to keep hope alive. My hope is to once again be of service to the people of this community.”
Kucinich has had a career of fits and starts. He served only one two-year term as mayor, losing reelection after leading the city into default. His Ohio congressional seat was eliminated in redistricting, and he lost the Democratic primary in 2012 to Rep. Marcy Kaptur, whose district had absorbed part of his. He lost in a landslide when he ran for Ohio governor in 2018.
He made a national name for himself during two quixotic bids for the White House in 2004 and 2008. In his first presidential race, he traded on his antiwar credentials to shore up celebrity endorsements and a loyal grass-roots base of support. Even though he didn’t win a single state in the primary, he refused to drop out until just before the Democratic National Convention.
During his eight terms in Congress, he was a bastion of liberal ideals.
Vehemently antiwar, he was among Congress’s staunchest critics of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, and introduced articles of impeachment against President George W. Bush and Vice President Richard B. Cheney for starting the war.
He sponsored legislation to create universal pre-K and abolish the death penalty. He was the second-ever chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus after founder Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). He proposed the creation of a new Cabinet-level agency to promote peace domestically and abroad — a long-shot dream that died when he left office.
Kucinich was also, for a time, one of Washington’s most colorful characters. A close friend of actress Shirley MacLaine for decades, he confirmed during a 2007 presidential debate that he had seen a UFO over her home. He spoke freely and openly against members of his own party, including calling President Barack Obama’s airstrikes against Libya an “impeachable offense.”
After leaving Congress, Kucinich became a Fox News contributor, where, in the early days of the Trump administration, he came to President Donald Trump’s defense, questioning the legitimacy of the investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign and supporting the idea that it could be the work of a “deep state” conspiracy against Trump.
These comments could haunt Kucinich as he tries to bring his political career full circle. He’s entering a crowded race for the nonpartisan September primary to replace retiring Mayor Frank G. Jackson (D). The top two vote-getters compete in the November election.
Voters have elected septuagenarian candidates — Jerry Brown was 73 when he won a second stint as California governor in 2010, Trump was 70 when elected president in 2016 and Joe Biden was 78 when he was sworn in as president in January.
Kucinich, at a news conference announcing his candidacy, focused his campaign platform on creating a safer, more peaceful Cleveland. He said he will do so by increasing the police force, but will also increase unarmed personnel to deal with nonviolent disturbances and mental illness.
He said he will also unveil a new “peace curriculum” in public schools to teach young children how to have peaceful interactions with others.
While Kucinich was never able to realize his U.S. Department of Peace dream when he was in Congress, he said as mayor, he would create a civic peace department within the city.
“People have said again and again, ‘I was ahead of my time,’ ” he said. “Well this is our time.”