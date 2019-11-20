Warren picked up a key endorsement
Ady Barkan, an influential liberal activist who has ALS, endorsed Warren for president Wednesday, giving her a boost in the sometimes contentious Democratic debate over health care and Medicare-for-all.“She has the brains and the brawn and the moral clarity to overcome the challenges that we face,” Barkan said in a video. “I’ve seen up close how she confronts a problem. She listens to the people most affected, she does her homework and then she comes up with a plan. A brilliant, workable plan.”
Sanders hits 4 million individual donations
Sanders’s campaign has received 4 million individual donations from people across the country, reaching the milestone months earlier than he did during his 2016 campaign, his campaign said.About one-quarter of donations that have so far flowed to the Sanders campaign came from online supporters signed up to automatically give money monthly, officials said. More than 175,000 people have signed up to donate a set amount each month, similar to a monthly subscription service.
What to know for the next debate
The sixth debate will be held Dec. 19 in Los Angeles and is being co-hosted by PBS and Politico.
To qualify for this debate, candidates must get at least 200,000 unique donors and hit at least 4 percent in at least four qualifying polls or 6 percent in two single-state polls in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.
Biden, Buttigieg, Harris, Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren have all already qualified.