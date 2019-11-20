The fifth Democratic debate is set to start at 9 p.m. Eastern time and will air on MSNBC as well as streamed on msnbc.com and The Post’s digital platforms, including washingtonpost.com. It is being held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

On stage are former vice president Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii); Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); businessman Tom Steyer; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); and businessman Andrew Yang.

AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD