Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she has “no plans” to bring the bill to the floor and that she supports a commission created by President Biden that will produce a report later this year on possible changes to the Supreme Court, including court expansion and term limits.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on April 15 said she opposed a bill from Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) to expand the Supreme Court by four seats. (The Washington Post)

Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), whose panel has oversight of the judicial branch, also said he is not ready to support such legislation.

“Let’s think this through carefully,” he said. “I don’t question that my colleagues in the House and Senate have their own theories, and let’s have that conversation. But keep in mind the ultimate goal here is to make the historically proper choice for the administration of justice in the long term.”

The authors of the law expressed confidence that wary leaders would soon come around.

“Speaker Pelosi is a very good judge of events and of history,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), a sponsor of the legislation. He added that once the current court hands down more “destructive” decisions, “Speaker Pelosi and others will come along.”

While Republicans have traditionally focused more on the importance of the Supreme Court as a way to energize their base of voters focused on social and religious issues, liberals in recent years have sought to make the makeup of the court a bigger concern within the Democratic Party. Many Democrats remain furious that Senate Republicans refused to consider President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland for the court in 2016 because it was an election year but then pushed through President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett last year under similar circumstances.

Competing interests within the party — with liberals pushing for court expansion and moderates cautioning against setting such a precedent — has led Democratic leaders to take a cautious approach to changing the structure of the court.

Adding to the Democrat’s current anxieties is the question of whether liberal Justice Steven Breyer, 82, will soon retire, allowing Biden to nominate a like-minded successor while the party controls both the White House and the Senate. Biden has promised to fill any Supreme Court vacancy with a Black woman, which would make for a historic first.

Breyer has given no public indication of his plans, but bashed the idea of adding justices in a speech at Harvard Law School earlier this month where he warned of further politicizing the court.

“If the public sees judges as politicians in robes, its confidence in the courts — and in the rule of law itself — can only diminish, diminishing the court’s power, including its power to act as a check on other branches,” he said.

The White House reacted cautiously to the proposal unveiled Thursday.

Biden “believes that members of Congress have the right to put forward legislation on issues they support,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. “His view is that he wants to hear from this commission that has a range of viewpoints.”

Republicans were quick to criticize the bill, calling it a power grab and an attempt to have the Supreme Court put in place the liberal policies the party has been unable to advance through Congress.

“Does power mean so much to you that absolute power corrupts absolutely, that you will change the courts to capture another form within a judicial power simply to control more,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said at a news conference. He described the legislation as part of a “socialist” agenda and “plan to dismantle a government institution.”

Other Republicans noted past opposition to expanding the courts from Biden as well as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died last year, opening the seat filled by Barrett.

“They obviously aren’t looking to Democrat appointed justices, like Ginsburg, that said nine is the perfect number,” said Sen. Charles E. Grassley, who serves as the top Republican on Judiciary Committee

The sponsors of the bill — Nadler (N.Y.), Sen. Edward J. Markey (Mass.), Rep. Hank Johnson (Ga.) and Mondaire Jones (N.Y.) — said their proposal would not have been needed had then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) not blocked Garland’s nomination in 2016 and then pushed through Barrett last year.

“Some people will say we’re packing the court,” Nadler said Thursday. “We’re not packing it. We’re unpacking it. Sen. McConnell and the Republicans packed the court over the last couple of years.”

The four lawmakers also argued that it’s common sense to expand the Supreme Court, noting that nine justices currently sit on the court because there was only nine circuit courts during the 19th century. Now that there are 13 circuits, the lawmakers said “thirteen justices for thirteen circuits is a sensible progression.”

A Democratic aide involved in the legislation said the move to introduce it now was a response to Biden’s decision last week to form his commission, which was viewed by liberals as evidence of party leaders hesitancy to embrace making changes to the court. The aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions, pointed out that while Biden’s commission would produce a report, it does not direct board members to outline specific recommendations.

Moreover, there was some frustration that the White House did not involve members with interests in reshaping the judiciary into the commission’s study group, the aide said.

Republicans and their allies are quickly moving to make the legislation a campaign issue.

The conservative Judicial Action Network is already targeting Democrats in a new 30 second ad where it uses old clips of Biden when he served as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman denouncing the idea to expand the court as “corrupted by power” and “a bone head idea.” The group is investing $1 million so the ad can run nationally on cable for three weeks.

Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), the top Republican on House Judiciary, pounced on the issue moments after it was reported Wednesday night that Nadler would introduce his plan, trying to focus a markup of unrelated legislation on the Supreme Court.

“If you don’t think it’s important that Democrats are trying to expand the Supreme Court, I think that’s a pretty important issue for the committee,” he said as Democrats argued the committee should focus on the business at hand, legislation to create a commission that would study reparations for the descendants of enslaved people.

The issue is unlikely to go away soon given liberals interest in keeping it on the agenda and Republicans desire to make it a political issue ahead the 2022 midterms.

For her part, Pelosi did not shut the door on expanding the court even as she made clear the current proposal isn’t going anywhere soon.