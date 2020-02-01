The primary campaign is expected to get even more expensive as it nears Super Tuesday on March 3, when 14 states have Democratic presidential nominating contests. And those who make it to Super Tuesday would face a rival with virtually unlimited funds: multibillionaire Mike Bloomberg.

AD

The leading candidates spent heavily in the final quarter of 2019, buying millions of dollars of advertisements, paying for a sprawling staff and traveling from state to state.

AD

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., spent all the money they raised in the final quarter, filings show.

And each entered January with less cash on hand than they had the previous quarter. Sanders had $18.2 million; Buttigieg had $14.5 million; Warren had $13.7 million; and Biden had $9 million, according to the new Federal Election Commission filings, which covered Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019.

AD

Democratic presidential candidates across the board spent prolifically as they prepared for the final stretch leading up to the primaries. The 11 Democrats currently running in the race together spent $517 million in the fourth quarter alone, which includes the spending of two billionaires self-funding their campaigns.

AD

The biggest spender of the quarter — aside from the two billionaires — was Sanders. His campaign spent nearly $50 million in the final quarter, pouring $20 million of that money into advertising.

Sanders’s steep investments coincided with his ascent in the campaign — marking a dramatic revival for a candidate who struggled to gain traction over the summer and then suffered a heart attack in October that prompted some supporters to wonder if he would even continue his campaign.

AD

Most other Democratic candidates had millions of dollars less than the top-polling candidates, such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar ($5 million), businessman Andrew Yang ($3.7 million) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard ($2.8 million).

Meanwhile, President Trump continued to raise and spend record amounts of money for his reelection. Trump’s campaign, the Republican National Committee and two joint fundraising committees had a massive war chest of $196 million entering 2020, filings show.

AD

Trump’s fundraising haul in the fourth quarter was fueled by backlash to the House impeachment of the president, campaign and party officials said.

In an effort to help cash-strapped Democrats in the primaries, independent groups that can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money are stepping in with their own ad campaigns in early states. Despite candidates’ promise early on in the campaign to reject support from such groups, several presidential candidates are nonetheless being boosted by them.

AD

For example, the pro-Biden super PAC Unite the Country, raised $3.8 million since it launched late October, new filings show. The group’s fundraising was boosted by a $1 million donation from a single donor: San Francisco-based billionaire real estate broker George Marcus.

The super PAC raised another $3.8 million in January for a total of $7.6 million, and plans on spending most of that on ads and research to help Biden in Iowa, officials said.

AD

Bloomberg, who is running an ad-driven campaign with the hope of winning enough delegates on Super Tuesday, spent $200 million in the first six months of his campaign — exceeding the amount of money the rest of his Democratic rivals spent altogether in the fourth quarter.

AD

His campaign spent about $188 million from mid-November through December, with the vast majority going to ads and advertising firms.

Trump’s huge reelection machine continued to drive money to his family business. In the final quarter of 2019, Trump’s reelection committee paid $193,000 to Trump-related properties.