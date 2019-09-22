Autoworkers who have spent the last week picketing outside of General Motors plants said the United Auto Workers strike has a simple message: GM should use its billions of dollars in profits to do more for workers.

But as they chanted and waved protest signs at factory entrances, many acknowledged their fight is about bigger issues frequently raised by voters on the campaign trail: Is their health care affordable? Are their wages enough to live on? Does American trade policy endanger their financial future? And, most importantly, has President Trump made their lives better?

In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Michigan by a slim 10,704 votes — a razor-thin two-tenths of a percentage point. Democrats hoping to reclaim the White House have made no secret about the importance of this swing state in 2020. They spent much of the summer actively courting union members, dropping in on strikes and offering up pro-labor messages.

Former vice president Joe Biden repeatedly declares on the stump: “I’m a union guy.” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has picketed with unions across the country and includes the Woody Guthrie song “Union Maid” in his pre-rally warm-up music.

And when GM workers walked off the job last week, Democratic presidential candidates hastily arranged visits to picket lines.

On Thursday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) told Detroit autoworkers they should be rewarded for making concessions “when this company was in some bad straits.” On Sunday, Biden spoke to a local union in Kansas City, Kan., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) picketed with workers in Detroit. Sanders plans to visit in coming days.

Biden donned a red union shirt and told workers in Kansas City that his father sold GM cars, which helped put Biden through school. He said he saw the impact of plant closings on communities in his home state of Delaware.

“None of it’s left,” he said of Delaware’s auto plants, “and a lot of people have been left behind.”

What GM is doing might be legal, Biden said, but it’s not moral.

“When things started to go well, what did they do?” Biden asked the crowd from the back of a pickup truck. “They raised salaries for the CEO.”

Biden said putting a Democrat in the White House was key to the future of labor.

“If we don’t win this, and I say this with all earnestness, if the folks that share my view don’t win this, a lot of unions are in trouble,” he said.

The Detroit-Hamtramck plant where Warren and Klobuchar visited makes the Cadillac CT6 and the Chevrolet Impala. It’s slated to be closed by GM by 2020 — at the cost of about 800 jobs — though picketing workers hope the company will open an electric truck facility there.

Speaking to a small crowd of workers and reporters at the plant Sunday, Warren blasted GM for closing five plants around the United States despite making “billions of dollars in profits” last year.

“GM is demonstrating that it has no loyalty to the workers of America, or to the people of America. Their only loyalty is to their own bottom line,” Warren said. “And if they can save a nickel by moving a job to Mexico, or to Asia, or anywhere else on this planet, they will do it. Well, the workers of the UAW are here to say ‘No more!’ ”

Returning to a pillar of her campaign message, Warren credited unions with building America’s middle class — and said “when unions win, all Americans win.” As she spoke, chants of “UAW! UAW!” broke out.

It’s unclear, however, if the message is resonating. Unions have been slow to endorse candidates in the expansive Democratic primary, which once included two dozen candidates.

And Trump has claimed that even if union leaders publicly support Democrats, union members are on his side. In April, after the International Association of Fire Fighters endorsed Biden, Trump dismissed the importance of the endorsement.

“The Dues Sucking firefighters leadership will always support Democrats, even though the membership wants me. Some things never change!” he wrote on Twitter.

Larry Jones, 64, a GM employee for 44 years who was picketing at the Detroit-Hamtramck facility Tuesday, said he understood that his plight depends not just on the whims of GM’s board, but also on the policies of the person who occupies the White House.

Trump’s report card, he added, has been a subject of debate both on the picket lines and, before then, in company breakrooms.

“All this stuff he’s saying about the jobs he’s going to keep — jobs are still going to Mexico,” Jones said. “I know some of them that voted for Trump. I understand where they’re coming from. They wanted to give him a chance. He was a businessman, he was rich, he wasn’t beholden to anybody. They wanted a change, and they got it. But change isn’t always good.”

While campaigning, Trump vowed to roll back Obama-era regulations on business, including appointing a Republican-controlled National Labor Relations Board that critics say has dealt a blow to workers’ rights.

Other autoworkers said Trump is anything but anti-worker, as evidenced by his stance on NAFTA and trade policy with China.

“We like Donald Trump because he’s fighting for us,” said Brian Pannebecker, an autoworker who runs the “Autoworkers for Trump 2020” Facebook group, which includes conservative and pro-Trump political messages with photos and news clips about the ongoing strike. “. . . He said he was going to get rid of NAFTA, and he did. Everybody up here hates it. It’s not perfect, but it’s a good start. And now he’s finally pushing back against China, who’s been eating our lunch for years. Donald Trump said those days are over.”

Last year, the United States, Canada and Mexico agreed to replace NAFTA with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, though it has not yet been ratified by Congress.

Pannebecker and like-minded autoworkers feel “the Democrats are standing in the way,” he said. “Donald Trump is trying to keep his campaign promises. The Democrats are trying to sabotage his presidency.”

When it comes to the union vote, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said the people who want to be president have to do more than put on a union T-shirt or pick up a pro-union picket sign.

“That’s not enough anymore,” she said last week as she handed out candy to striking workers. “I think they’re going to vote for the person who’s not taking corporate money. You’ve got to be pro-union, plus you’ve got to support access to health care. You have to be pro-climate. You have to support a living wage.”

Dan Best, a forklift operator who has worked for GM for 35 years, said he had heard rumors Sunday morning that Warren might stop by the picket line but thought he would miss her because he was standing at the plant’s east gate, instead of the main gate about a quarter-mile away.

When Warren appeared Sunday afternoon after all, Best was “ecstatic.” She lingered at the side entrance for about five minutes — long enough to take some pictures and voice her support for the striking workers there — but Best said even the brief visit did a lot to buoy their spirits.

“I was just so pleased to have her support,” Best said. “I think a lot of people were surprised. We were just really happy to see her. It means a lot to us.”

Amy B Wang and Kim Mueller contributed to this report.