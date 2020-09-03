“Congress has mandated a broad range of sanctions tools, and it is long past time for the administration to send a direct message to President [Vladimir] Putin: the U.S. will respond immediately and forcefully to continuing election interference,” said the letter, written by Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and co-signed by 10 others, including Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.).

The letter cited legislation and executive orders authorizing sanctions against those who seek to interfere with a U.S. election “as an agent or on behalf of a foreign government.”

A spokesman for the Treasury Department declined to comment Thursday, saying the department does not generally comment on communications or correspondence with Congress.

Last month, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center cited the activities of a pro-Russian Ukrainian parliamentarian, Andriy Derkach and other “Kremlin-linked actors” who have offered information critical of Democratic presidential nominee Biden and his family.

While describing Russia’s efforts to undercut Biden, the counterintelligence official, William Evanina, said China would like to see President Trump defeated in his bid for reelection.

On Wednesday, Attorney General William P. Barr said on CNN that he viewed China as more of a threat than Russia. “I’ve seen intelligence. That’s what I’ve concluded,” he said, with no elaboration.

The request from the Democratic senators comes as the Senate considers a range of divisive election-year issues related to foreign interference.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, has been examining a Ukrainian gas company’s hiring of Biden’s son onto its board and the activities of a lobbying firm it hired in Washington, a topic the president’s allies believe could damage the candidate.

Johnson has said he is investigating whether Hunter Biden’s involvement with the gas company, Burisma, posed a conflict of interest to then-Vice President Biden’s work on Ukraine policy.

Hunter Biden is no longer on the board of the company, and Biden advisers consistently make the case that the allegations pushed about Hunter Biden have been debunked.

Johnson, who is working with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), has said Democratic objections are a sign that the inquiry is on the right track.

Democrats accuse Johnson of trying to give Trump the kind of investigation into Biden that the president tried and failed to coerce from Ukraine’s leadership in the past year, resulting in his impeachment.

The president has pushed theories that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election and that it did so on behalf of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Last month, a bipartisan Senate report found that Russian intelligence operations manufactured that theory, which Trump has never disavowed. The 1,000-page Senate Intelligence Committee report also described a web of contacts between Kremlin operatives and Trump campaign members in 2016 as Moscow attempted to sway the election in Trump’s favor.

Evanina’s report specifically mentioned Derkach, the Ukrainian lawmaker, as an example of a Russian-linked actor seeking to undermine Biden.

Derkach has met in the past with Trump’s lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and in the summer released 10 recordings of what appeared to be Biden’s official vice-presidential phone calls in 2016 with Petro Poroshenko, then the president of Ukraine. It was the second cache of recordings the lawmaker, who studied under the KGB in Moscow in the early 1990s, has released since May.

Derkach has denied allegations that he is working on behalf of foreign intelligence and sees the charges as an effort to silence him.

“There is not a single confirmed or reliable fact of my illegal activity or wrongful connections,” he said in a statement to The Washington Post. Giuliani said the lawmaker “doesn’t seem pro-Russian to me.” Asked about Derkach’s background, Giuliani said, “I don’t depend on his credibility. I depend on the credibility of his documents.”