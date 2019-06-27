Members of the media run with a U.S. Supreme Court opinion on adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census outside the court in Washington on Thursday. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Democratic presidential candidates expressed outrage Thursday at the Supreme Court’s ruling on partisan gerrymandering, vowing to make it an issue in next year’s election and to take actions to counter it if they make it to the White House.

In a 5-to-4 decision, the court’s conservatives decided that federal courts do not have a role to play in determining whether gerrymandered districts are too extreme, giving a dominant political party in a state great leeway to draw electoral maps to its benefit.

While both parties take advantage of drawing electoral districts when they have control in a state, the most recent beneficiaries have been Republicans. The GOP is in control of both the governorship and legislature in 22 states, compared to 14 for Democrats.

Democratic White House hopefuls seized on the fact that the five justices in the majority were appointed by Republicans, two of them by President Trump.

“Today the Supreme Court refused to stop politicians rigging our democracy by writing election rules for their own benefit,” former vice president Joe Biden said on Twitter. “It couldn’t have happened without Justices put there by Donald Trump and Republicans — another reason why Democrats must take back the White House in 2020.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), another presidential candidate, called the decision an “abomination.”

“Five Republican-appointed justices gave the green light to partisan gerrymandering — which lets Republicans pursue their extreme agenda without accountability to the people,” Warren said in a tweet. “It’s bad for our democracy and we need to fight back.”

She pledged that if elected president, she would seek to require states to use independent redistricting commissions to draw political districts rather than leave that task to governors and state legislatures. Warren added that if Senate Republicans were to try to block such legislation in Washington, she would seek to end the use of the filibuster in the chamber. Doing so would allow legislation to pass with a simple majority rather than with the 60 senators currently required to cut off debate on most bills.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), another White House hopeful, said a ban on partisan gerrymandering would be “a top priority” for her if elected president.

“Politicians shouldn’t be able to pick their voters, voters should choose their representatives,” Harris said on Twitter. “The Supreme Court’s gerrymandering decision will have drastic consequences for the future of our nation.”

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), another White House hopeful, called the court decision “misguided” and “an insult to our democracy.”

And Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) also weighed in on Twitter, quoting from the dissenting opinion of Justice Elena Kagan.

“Of all times to abandon the Court’s duty to declare the law, this was not the one,” Kagan said. “The practices challenged in these cases imperil our system of government.”

The court was considering a Republican-drawn map in North Carolina and a Democratic gerrymander in Maryland.

Democrats in Congress also decried the ruling, while most Republicans remained mum.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) called it “a devastating blow to our democracy”and predicted that “the American people, particularly communities of color, will greatly suffer because of it.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the court decision “strikes at the very heart of our American democracy.”

In a statement, she noted that the Democratic-led House has passed legislation that requires states to establish independent, nonpartisan redistricting commissions. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said that legislation will not be considered by his chamber.

Former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. also panned the court decision in a statement Thursday.

“History will not be kind in its assessment of the ways in which this court has undermined voting rights and core democratic principles in America,” said Holder, who now leads the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a group that is targeting states where Republicans have gerrymandered political districts.

