Fifteen major candidates are in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, with less than 50 days before the first votes are cast.

The candidates: Former vice president Joe Biden; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); billionaire Tom Steyer; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.); and entrepreneur Andrew Yang participated in the latest debate. Get the winners and losers from the debate and a rundown of our fact checks.

A number of candidates, including late entrant Mike Bloomberg, who has been pumping tens of millions of dollars into an effort to defeat President Trump, were not be on stage.

Where they stand: Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues, including economic inequality, health care, immigration, changes to government, climate change, education and foreign policy. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from around the country in your inbox each Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.