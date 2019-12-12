The next debate is scheduled for Feb. 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire, just four days before voters head to the polls in that state’s primary.

Democrats will debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, three days before the caucuses there, and they’ll meet for a debate in Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 25, four days before that state’s Democratic primary.

The upcoming debates include a few new partnerships beyond the traditional media outlets. The Congressional Black Caucus will co-host the Charleston debate, and Twitter will also be a partner there. Apple News will be a co-host for the New Hampshire debate.

The DNC will announce qualification criteria for the debates later.

