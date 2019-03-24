Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, listens during a hearing on March 6, 2019. On the Sunday morning news shows, Nadler said it is “way too early to speculate” about impeaching President Trump. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

With a summary of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s findings expected to be delivered within hours, Democrats on Sunday maintained that it is too early to raise the specter of impeaching President Trump but suggested that they are keeping their options open.

Republicans fired back that Democrats would probably move to impeach the president no matter what.

Mueller submitted a confidential report Friday to Attorney General William P. Barr, who is reviewing the document and has notified congressional leaders that he will soon send them a summary of Mueller’s “principal conclusions.” Officials have said those conclusions could be shared as early as Sunday afternoon, and House Democrats held an “emergency conference call” Saturday to discuss their strategy for the coming days.

On the Sunday morning news shows, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said it is “way too early to speculate” about impeachment. He said he still believes Trump obstructed justice, although “whether they’re criminal obstructions is another question.”

“What Congress has to do is look at a broader picture. We have the responsibility of protecting the rule of law … so that our democratic institutions are not greatly damaged by this president,” Nadler said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He maintained that members of the Trump team colluded with Russia during the 2016 election. “We know there was collusion. Why there’s been no indictments, we don’t know,” Nadler said.

Democrats will “try to negotiate, we’ll try everything else first,” but if they have to, they will issue subpoenas and are “absolutely” willing to go to the Supreme Court if necessary, Nadler said.

Asked how long they are willing to wait for the Justice Department to provide the full Mueller report, he replied, “It won’t be months.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) quickly seized on Nadler’s comments, arguing on CNN that they show Democrats are “immediately pivoting away” from the report and plan to move ahead with plans to impeach Trump no matter what.

“They fully intend to impeach the president,” Cruz said. “What they’re basically saying is they’re going to impeach the president for being Donald Trump.”

In an interview with The Washington Post this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said impeachment would be “so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path.”

“He’s just not worth it,” she said of Trump.

Other Democrats on Sunday joined Nadler in renewing their calls for the Mueller report to be made public.

On ABC News’s “This Week,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) reiterated that there was “significant evidence of collusion.”

Responding to Trump attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani’s tweet Saturday that Schiff should “apologize for his mistake” in asserting that there was collusion, Schiff said, “Giuliani would be wise to wait until the report is made public” before making such claims.

“If they’re so confident that the report is going to exonerate them, they should fight to make the report public,” the Democrat said. “I suspect we’ll find those words of transparency hollow.”

Schiff said he believed Mueller’s team erred in relying on written responses from the president, rather than an interview, because those generally reflect “more what the lawyer has to say than what the individual has to say.” “The president is someone who seems pathologically incapable of telling the truth for long periods of time,” Schiff added.

In an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Nadler said any attempt by the administration to prevent the delivery of the full report to Congress would amount to a “coverup.”

He emphasized that regardless of the findings in the special counsel’s report, Trump campaign officials colluded “in plain sight” with Russia during the election.

Nadler cited a meeting at Trump Tower that Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and campaign chairman Paul Manafort attended with a Russian lawyer with the aim of receiving dirt on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. He also noted the revelation that Manafort gave political targeting data to a Ukrainian political consultant who U.S. authorities have alleged is an agent of the Russian government.

“Regardless of the special counsel’s findings, wrongdoing had already been made public . . . Maybe it’s not indictable, but we know there is collusion. And the question is to what degree and for what purpose,” Nadler said.

Some Republicans on Sunday also called for Mueller’s report to be released to the public while also seizing on the lack of indictments as vindication of Trump.

Cruz said on “State of the Union” that the full report “absolutely” needs to be given to Congress and made public in the interest of transparency.

Rep. Douglas A. Collins (Ga.), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said Sunday that the facts of the Mueller report will most likely show that there was no collusion.

On “Fox News Sunday,” Collins accused Democratic lawmakers of abusing power by continuing sweeping investigations into Trump.

“They really don’t have a policy agenda,” Collins said. “They have an agenda against the president. They have an agenda to win 2020.”

The ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), said on “This Week” that Democrats had asserted that Mueller was “right next to Jesus and can walk on water” but that “all indications are that there’s not going to be any finding of any collusion whatsoever.”

Democrats are pushing for other hearings and investigations, Jordan said, because “they don’t think this Mueller report is going to be the bombshell they all anticipated it would be.”

“This is how the Democrats are going to operate,” he said. “We just have to be used to it.”

Jordan said he was all “for erring on the side of transparency.” But asked whether he would urge Trump to release the full report, he replied, “That’s the president’s call.”

Devlin Barrett contributed to this report.