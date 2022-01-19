“We’re under no illusion — we know this is an uphill fight, especially when virtually every Senate Republican, to their shame, is staunchly against any legislation to protect the right to vote,” Schumer told reporters Tuesday night. “But I want to be clear — when this chamber confronts the question this important, one so vital to our country, to our democracy, with its long history — you don’t just say, ‘Never mind, it’s too hard.’ You keep pushing. You keep working. You keep fighting.”

In a bid to overcome the minority opposition, Democrats coalesced Tuesday around a plan to modify the Senate’s debate rules only for the pending voting rights legislation. While current rules require 60 senators to vote to close debate and move to a final vote, Schumer said he will propose enforcing a two-speech-maximum rule for each senator. Once debate is fully exhausted under those terms, the Senate could move to a final vote at a simple majority threshold,

But two Democratic senators — Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — have indicated they will not support any maneuver that would weaken the existing 60-vote rule, defending it as a tool to protect minority rights and promote bipartisanship in American democracy.

Their views have remained firm as numerous other Senate Democrats have changed their views on the filibuster, backing the need for changes after defending the rule earlier in their careers — including during the Trump administration, when Republicans held unified control of the White House and Congress from 2017 to 2019.

The final push for action has included a major Atlanta address last week from President Biden, a former six-term senator, who threw his support behind changing the filibuster after concluding, he said, that democracy was at critical risk.

“The United States Senate, designed to be the world’s greatest deliberative body, has been rendered a shell of its former self,” Biden said. “I believe that the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass these voting rights bills.”

On Wednesday, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) became the latest Democrat to back a rules change after keeping mum for months on the question. Kelly, who faces reelection later this year, said his constituents “deserve a Senate that is more responsive to the challenges facing our country.”

“Protecting the vote-by-mail system used by a majority of Arizonans and getting dark money out of our elections is too important to let fall victim to Washington dysfunction,” he said, outlining a position that notably breaks with Sinema, his fellow Arizona Democrat.

But Manchin and Sinema have resisted a blitz of political pressure from political organizations, civil rights groups and their own colleagues, who have all made the case that the threat to democracy posed by a spate of Republican-passed state voting restrictions outweighs the need to preserve the filibuster.

On Tuesday, for instance, a key fundraising group backing Democratic women who favor abortion rights, Emily’s List, announced it would not support Sinema in a future Democratic primary should she oppose the rules change. The NAACP also made a final appeal to Senate Democrats to support “what may be our last hope to save our democracy.”

“Democratic senators: what good is preserving a dysfunctional tradition of bipartisanship if bipartisanship cannot even preserve democracy? It is morally inconsistent to praise voting rights legislation while allowing a procedural rule to tank it,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson wrote in a letter.

The last-ditch appeals did not appear to move either of the two holdout senators. Sinema noted in a statement responding to Emily’s List that the 60-vote rule “has been used repeatedly to protect against wild swings in federal policy, including in the area of protecting women’s health care.” Manchin, meanwhile, told reporters that the 60-vote filibuster was needed to preserve “checks and balances” in a government controlled by one party.

“I just don’t know how you break a rule to make a rule,” he said, adding, “The majority of my colleagues in the caucus, Democrat caucus, they’ve changed — they’ve changed their mind. I respect that. You have a right to change your mind. I haven’t. I hope they respect that, too. I’ve never changed my mind on the filibuster.”

While defeat appeared assured, Democrats on Wednesday moved forward with a day-long final debate on the issue. Party leaders have encouraged Democratic senators to remain at their desks on the Senate floor through the day as the final vote approaches to emphasize the gravity of the issue.

While acknowledging the likely outcome in a Wednesday morning floor speech, Schumer made a final public appeal to the holdouts, asking them to prioritize the preservation of voting rights over the preservation of the filibuster in its current form.

“Isn’t protecting voting rights and preventing their diminution more important than a rule in the Senate that has not always been in existence and was not envisioned by the founders?” he said. “That is the question we should ask ourselves.”

Republicans, meanwhile, have shown little hesitation in continuing their opposition to the Democratic voting legislation, which combines an effort to restore portions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that have been struck down in recent years by the Supreme Court with a broader effort to establish new national standards for federal elections, including minimum requirements for early voting, vote by mail, and other election conveniences that have been limited in some states by the GOP legislatures.

In four Senate votes held since June on various voting bills, only one Republican — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) — cast one vote on one bill to proceed with debate. Other Republicans have rallied around a position staked out early last year by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) holding that the federal government should have no additional role in regulating state elections, despite the Constitution’s clear reservation of a federal role in elections for federal office.

Speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday, McConnell sharply denounced the Democrats’ push to change both voting laws and the Senate’s rules as part of a “shortsighted power grab,” one rooted in mischaracterizations of the new state laws and partisan hyperbole.

“The case that most of our Democratic colleagues are making this week boils down to a claim that everything is somehow broken — the Senate is broken because they can’t get everything they want, our democracy is broken because Democrats sometimes lose elections . . . that governing institutions that have served us for centuries need to be smashed and steamrolled,” he said, adding, “The fear is false, the rage is misplaced, and today, factional fevers will not carry the day.”

Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.