“We’re under no illusion — we know this is an uphill fight, especially when virtually every Senate Republican, to their shame, is staunchly against any legislation to protect the right to vote,” Schumer told reporters Tuesday night. “But I want to be clear — when this chamber confronts the question this important, one so vital to our country, to our democracy, with its long history — you don’t just say, ‘Never mind, it’s too hard.’ You keep pushing. You keep working. You keep fighting.”