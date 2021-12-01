“I think there are three jewels in the crown that we need to get done. One was the infrastructure bill. The second one is a refined and more focused Build Back Better, which we have. And the third is the United States Innovation and Competition Act,” Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.), who signed the letter, said referring to the Senate’s China competition bill. “I‘m going to frame it as, in this bill, we are making long overdue investments in our community. These are problems we should have tackled 20 or 30 years ago, but we are getting to it now.”