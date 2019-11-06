Overall, California had more than 20 million voters as of Oct. 1.

Democrats who hold every statewide office and dominate California politics account for 44 percent of registered voters, up about 1 point from the same time before the 2016 presidential primary election.

Republicans account for about 24 percent, down several points from 2016.

The fastest-growing group is independents, who represent nearly 27 percent of registered voters.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD