An accord could clear the way for House passage of that bill and a separate $1 trillion measure funding roadway, rail and other infrastructure projects, the Democrats said.
It remained unclear whether the ambitious timetable could be met. To clear the Senate, any agreement would need the backing of centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who have forced Biden to retreat from his earlier plan for a $3.5 trillion social and environment bill and to remove some initiatives from the measure.
The Senate approved the infrastructure measure in August on a bipartisan vote. House progressives have sidetracked that bill in an effort to pressure moderates to back the larger social and environment bill.