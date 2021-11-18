“From the courtroom to the Congress, Congressman Butterfield has made it his mission for expand opportunity in America, and he has succeeded,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Congressman Butterfield’s leadership to protect our elections and to fight voter suppression — leading to passage of the SAFE Act and H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — has made a difference in ensuring that every American can make their voice heard and have a say in their democracy.”