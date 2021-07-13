Jeffries’s involvement in the most recent primaries continues a long-running fight he has waged against more liberal elements of his party in New York, as he has cast himself as a leader who can bridge the Democratic donor community and the party’s activist base. He has raised nearly $1.4 million for House Democrats so far this cycle, according to an adviser. At the same time, he has tried to show his ability to break the mold of previous leaders. In his closing arguments this year in former president Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, Jeffries quoted a refrain from the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.’s 1994 hit “Juicy.”