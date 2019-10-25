Candidates must also mark 4% in at least four national or early state polls, or achieve 6% in two single-state polls in the early states. DNC officials say that pathway is intended to reward candidates who may be generating enthusiasm in key states even if it isn’t registering in national polls.
PBS NewsHour and Politico are co-hosting the debate, set for Dec. 19.
