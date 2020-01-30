And then, in the early evening, Trump himself arrived for a rally on the campus of Drake University here.

At a pivotal, potentially energizing moment for Democrats, preparing for the first votes of their long-awaited effort to unseat Trump, the presidential candidates found themselves Thursday reacting to his massive shadow rather than setting their own course. The scrambling reflected a deeper truth just four days before the Iowa caucuses: After four years of turmoil and anger, Democrats have yet to settle on the best path for defeating a president most of them consider the most damaging in memory.

To make matters worse, the contenders faced the prospect that the Senate vote on removing Trump could unfold at roughly the same time Monday night as Iowa caucus-goers begin assembling at their local precincts. And Trump will take center stage again Tuesday as he delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, while Democrats absorb the caucus results and head to New Hampshire.

That’s making this a highly unusual lead-up to the Iowa caucuses. With four candidates detained by the trial, several are relying heavily on allies or surrogates — and in the case of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), also her dog — to fill in on the campaign trail. Downtown Des Moines, normally a hive of activity in the days before the caucuses, was notably quiet Thursday.

With Trump on everyone’s mind, Biden’s speech, delivered at an elementary school in Waukee, was a blunt attempt to convey the contrast between Trump’s tenure and the dignified presidency Biden hopes to embody. It marked a return to an earlier strategy of looking beyond the primary fight to the general election.

During his talk, lasting just under 19 minutes, Biden referred to Trump 64 times while ignoring his Democratic rivals. He criticized the president for withholding his tax returns, dismissing climate change, trying to abolish President Barack Obama’s health-care law and failing to address gun violence.

“I do not believe we’re the dark, angry nation that Donald Trump sees in his tweets in the middle of the night,” Biden said. “I look at Donald Trump and what he stands for, how he behaves, and what he’s done. My response is always the same. America is so much better than this. So much better.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), after weeks of attacking Biden as insufficiently supportive of Social Security, turned his own fire on the president with a new television ad: “Donald Trump wants to cut Social Security. We’re not going to let that happen.”

Warren, like Sanders, argues that the best way to take on Trump is to promote a far-reaching liberal agenda, making a case in the final days before Iowa that voters should not be “afraid” to embrace big change.

But from Washington, Warren taped an appearance with WHO-TV in Des Moines that focused more on the impeachment trial than that campaign message. “We need to have a fair trial, and that means witnesses and documents,” Warren said, homing in on a topic that few Iowans have shown interest in discussing.

She tried to contrast her plans to wrest power from special interests with Trump’s governing style and willingness to reward supporters with influential positions.

“The way we’re going to beat Donald Trump is to draw that distinction,” Warren said in the interview. “I have the biggest corruption plan since Watergate and have been talking about this since the first day I got in the campaign.”

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., stressed his role as a Washington outsider — his own effort to distance himself from Trump as well as his Democratic rivals. In a significant shift Thursday, Buttigieg attacked Biden and Sanders by name, saying they represent political brands that Democrats must leave behind.

“I hear Vice President Biden saying that this is no time to take a risk on someone new,” Buttigieg said during a morning stop in Decorah, Iowa. “But history has shown us that the biggest risk we could take with a very important election coming up is to look to the same Washington playbook and recycle the same arguments and expect that to work against a president like Donald Trump, who is new in kind.”

Then he rebutted Sanders, whose name his campaign has used repeatedly in fundraising emails even as the candidate himself had avoided criticizing him by name until Thursday.

“I hear Senator Sanders calling for a kind of politics that says you got to go all the way here and nothing else counts. . . . We’ve got to galvanize, not polarize, that American majority so that we can win.”

Throughout the campaign, and more noticeably during his Iowa push in the past month, Buttigieg has avoided criticizing his opponents by name, even as they sometimes slid into high-profile squabbles around him. But Thursday, wearing a full suit instead of a shirt and tie, he made explicit references to his opponents instead of implications, and he acknowledged that time was running out to make his case.

Biden shot back later in the day, poking at the low vote totals required for Buttigieg to win a mayor’s race in South Bend. “Some things are self-evident when it comes to this,” Biden said, when asked at a Dairy Queen about his ability to do well in the caucuses. “I’ve got more than 8,600 votes in my life.”

But the day also presented a jarring visual representation of the Democrats’ challenge. Trump drew a passionate, raucous crowd of supporters that none of the candidates running against him has been able to match. It also yielded a foretaste of the months to come, when Democrats will have to vie for attention with a president who has proved uniquely adept at making himself the center of public attention and drama.

If Sanders and Warren stress the need for a powerful contrasting agenda, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), like Biden and Buttigieg, touts her ability to win over Trump voters.

“We really leaned into the electability argument because Amy’s been so effective in doing well in blue, purple and red counties in Minnesota,” her campaign manager, Justin Buoen, said at a breakfast hosted by Bloomberg News.

“That’s why we’ve begun to pick up at the end, because that is what is on their mind: Who can actually deliver in November?” Buoen said.

He stressed that Klobuchar has focused more than her rivals on the 31 Iowa counties that voted for Obama in 2012 and switched to Trump in the last election. “Amy is willing to go in and face the questions in their community and learn about their community and talk to these voters where they are,” he said.

Biden and his surrogates have been even more explicit, encouraging Iowans to become poll-readers and pundits and consider how battleground-state voters might act in the fall. In many of those states, Biden leads Trump in head-to-head polling.

Biden said in his speech Thursday that he successfully campaigned on behalf of other Democrats across the nation in the last midterm elections.

“In 2018, I went to 24 states for 65 candidates,” he said. “I took on Trump all over the country and beat him. In fact, we beat him like a drum — and in the process took back the majority in the House. We should remember that this year.”

His own campaign has taken on a new sense of urgency in the closing days before Iowa, where Sanders leads with 23.8 percent support, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls. Biden is in second place with 20.2 percent, but time is running out to reach voters.

Before Biden spoke at an event Wednesday night, a staffer warned his supporters that there were only about 100 hours before the first presidential votes are cast since 2016.

Although Biden events can resemble classroom lectures on electoral math, as the former vice president closes in Iowa, he has talked less of policy and more about character — both his and that of Trump, who he said Thursday has led a “culture of cruelty.”