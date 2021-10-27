Lawmakers who face the most competitive reelection contests often find their needs being closely tended to by leaders who know they will need to hold those seats if the party is to remain in the majority. But the fact that vulnerable House Democrats are finding themselves potentially losing out on key priorities underscores the extent to which Manchin and Sinema are driving so much of the decision-making, a source of endless frustration for House Democrats, particularly those whose electoral prospects hang in the balance.