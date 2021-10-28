Besides the prescription drug plan, Democrats have moved to discard plans to raise the corporate tax rate, levy a new wealth tax on the assets of billionaires, implement a new renewable energy program for power utilities, mandate paid sick and family leave for American workers, and expand Medicare to cover vision and dental, all while scaling back many more priorities. The exclusion of these policies amounts to a failure by Democrats, in many instances, to deliver on years of campaign promises about how the party would meaningfully improve people’s lives, although some could still be restored.