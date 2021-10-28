“I am very disappointed,” Wild said as she left the closed-door meeting. “But I will still be a yes on the bill.”
The new $1.75 trillion framework and Biden’s morning sojourn to the Capitol did not appear to seal a final deal Thursday for passage of the Democratic policy agenda. But it did accelerate the process of legislative group psychology that tends to bear more than a passing resemblance to the stages of grief.
Besides the prescription drug plan, Democrats have moved to discard plans to raise the corporate tax rate, levy a new wealth tax on the assets of billionaires, implement a new renewable energy program for power utilities, mandate paid sick and family leave for American workers, and expand Medicare to cover vision and hearing, all while scaling back many more priorities. The exclusion of these policies amounts to a failure by Democrats, in many instances, to deliver on years of campaign promises about how the party would meaningfully improve people’s lives, although some could still be restored.
Yet for key lawmakers, what had been denial or anger or depression over this failure has become acceptance, or at least something close to it.
They included not only centrists from swing districts like Wild but staunch liberals such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who on Thursday all but abandoned fiery rhetoric sketching out policy red lines that they spent months warning their more moderate colleagues against crossing.
Sanders, while airing dismay over the omission of drug-pricing provisions and his own bid to expand Medicare to include vision and dental coverage, said the framework paved the way for “probably the most consequential bill since the 1960s in terms of protecting the needs of working families, of children, the elderly, the sick and the poor.”
The bill does include massive new subsidies for child care, support for universal prekindergarten, an expansion of Affordable Care Act subsidies, new hearing-aid coverage under Medicare and roughly a half-trillion dollars in climate incentives.
“The story can be: Democrats are disappointed it’s not enough,” Brown said. “Well, the story really is that we are thrilled we’re going to enact something this consequential and this transformational that’s going to affect people’s lives.”
The problem that emerged for Democrats on Thursday is that the debate over the passage of their agenda became increasingly less about policy and more about personalities — two of them, to be specific.
A push from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to secure passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate in July languished Thursday amid ongoing distrust between liberal House Democrats and centrist Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).
Manchin and Sinema have been the driving force prompting Biden and other Democrats to pare back their domestic policy ambitions from the $3.5 trillion outline sketched out over the summer to the half-size framework unveiled Thursday. But they appeared oddly reticent to endorse the new outline, with Sinema releasing a statement hailing “significant progress” while Manchin told reporters further progress was “in the hands of the House.”
That incensed liberal Democrats — and prompted many in the House to dig in against passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Biden and Pelosi asked them to pass. Both Sanders and leaders of the liberal bloc in the House said they did not support passage of the infrastructure bill unless and until Manchin and Sinema made their intentions on the other bill, known as Build Back Better, crystal clear.
“I liked what the president had to say. I just don’t know what two senators on the other side have to say,” said Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.). “There’s a lot of people that are not comfortable with what those two senators are going to do. . . . What are they in favor of? I don’t know.”
Yet the frustrations with the procedural standoff were tempered by the upbeat assessments from lawmakers who had been locked for weeks in intense fights to have their policy priorities included in the bill.
Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), for instance, fought tooth and nail to deliver expanded Medicaid benefits to his home state — among a handful of states that have chosen not to take advantage of federal funds available under the Affordable Care Act. Doing so was not only an expensive line item in a stuffed bill but faced skepticism from Manchin, who questioned why Georgia — which did not expand Medicaid under the ACA — should get more generous federal treatment than West Virginia, which did.
Warnock on Thursday declared himself “pleased with where we are” and said he was ready to vote for the bill.
“If you have a bill this massive, there are going to be a lot of things in it that we like and inevitably there are going to be some things we don’t,” he said. “This is a huge lift for the American people.”
After Biden spoke Thursday to House Democrats, House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) rose and told a story about his service in the 1970s as an aide to South Carolina Gov. John C. West.
He recalled offering his resignation after giving a speech that focused on West’s failures rather than his accomplishments. Clyburn recalled being summoned to West’s office, where a half-full glass sat on his desk.
West said he might see a half-full glass where Clyburn saw a half-empty one, the veteran whip recalled. “But let’s see what we can do to fill up that glass,” he recalled West telling him.
Among those emerging from the meeting with a glass-half-full outlook was Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), a liberal who has long pushed for prescription drug legislation.
“The question all of us are going to have to answer is, do we vote against a bill that contains provisions we all support because it doesn’t contain all the provisions we want?” he said. “I wouldn’t vote against things that I’m for because I didn’t get everything I wanted. But every member of the caucus is going to have to answer that question.”
While plenty of Democrats reached the acceptance stage Tuesday, some were still in the throes of bargaining.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), for instance, declared to reporters that her push for paid parental leave, which would allow parents to spend up to three months at home with their new child, was alive and well despite being left out of the framework.
“If we can get it in this deal, amazing,” she said, while adding that she would not withhold her vote if the policy were left out.
Meanwhile, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the Senate Finance Committee chairman, insisted that his plan to tax the unrealized capital gains of the very richest Americans — estimated to generate hundreds of billions of dollars over the coming decade from the coffers of only a few hundred taxpayers — was not yet a dead letter.
“The deal isn’t done until the Senate acts,” he said.
Wyden warned to reporters that the alternative embraced in the White House framework — a millionaire’s income surtax that would reach many more rich taxpayers but leave unsold assets untouched — could lead to the perverse outcome in which an National Basketball Association team’s players might see a dramatic tax hike while the owners do not.
And multiple Democrats aired hopes that a prescription drug package of some sort could be salvaged — even if greatly pared down from a House proposal that would have subjected hundreds of drugs to negotiation and generated upward of $500 billion in federal savings over the coming decade.
A reporter heard Sanders getting briefed by top aides on more modest alternative proposals on the Senate subway Thursday afternoon, and he appeared to be amenable to compromise.
“The bottom line, I don’t care on the approach,” he told one aide, before declining to answer a reporter’s questions about his view on the issue.
But further additions and subtractions to the framework appear to be irrelevant so long as the standoff continues between the two holdout senators and House liberals. The clash was encapsulated Thursday evening, when the Congressional Progressive Caucus offered a tentative endorsement of the vastly scaled-down White House framework while also insisting that it pass first before the infrastructure bill.
While House leaders released a 1,684-page draft of the domestic policy legislation Thursday, its text has yet to be fully vetted — a process that could take weeks still.
“We support the framework that the president has put forth, we support the ambition that he has,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a leader of the caucus. “I do hope these senators are going to be on board with the framework so we can put pen to paper and get this legislation done.”