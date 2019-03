In this Feb. 10, 2019, file photo Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., talks with Deanna Miller Berry in Denmark, S.C. (Bill Barrow/AP)

Democratic presidential candidates responded swiftly to the news Friday that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III sent his long-awaited report on the Russia investigation to Attorney General William P. Barr: Make it public now.

Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) were among the first to urge Barr to release the report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by President Trump.

“This report should be made public immediately,” Booker tweeted.

“Attorney General Barr—release the Mueller report to the American public. Now,” Warren said on Twitter.

“Special counsel Mueller’s report should be made public without any delay. The American people have a right to know its findings,” Gillibrand wrote on Twitter.

Other congressional Democrats immediately added to the drumbeat of calls for the report to be made available for public consumption.

In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Democratic Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) went even further, adding that Barr ”must not give President Trump, his lawyers or his staff any ‘sneak preview’ of special counsel Mueller’s findings or evidence, and the White House must not be allowed to interfere in decisions about what parts of those findings or evidence are made public.”

“The American people have a right to the truth. The watchword is transparency,” they wrote.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), another presidential candidate, called for Barr to testify “under oath about the investigation and its findings, and provide all underlying materials to the appropriate congressional committees.”

“This is about securing American democracy and protecting voters’ confidence in our elections and our system of government,” Harris said.

Meanwhile, Republicans on Capitol Hill urged patience to allow Barr to digest Mueller’s findings.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the Barr “needs the time” to review it.

“The attorney general has said he intends to provide as much information as possible,” McConnell said. “As I have said previously, I sincerely hope he will do so as soon as he can, and with as much openness and transparency as possible.”