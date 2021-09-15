Republicans said they saw nothing to worry about in the California results. Losing badly in a liberal stronghold isn’t much of a prediction of the party’s performance in battlegrounds like Florida or Georgia, they said. They argue they were saddled with a flawed candidate — talk radio host Larry Elder, the Republican frontrunner whom Democrats likened to a Trump clone in a state the former president lost by 30 percentage points and did little to appeal to moderate voters in swingy suburbs.