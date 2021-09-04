But the commission’s maps, though inching the way Democrats have lobbied for, still leave the state as something of a tossup. Under the latest version, the state’s 4-3 split would be preserved and a new seat would appear in Denver’s northern suburbs encompassing an area that voted Democratic by only 1.9 percentage points in 2020. Strategists acknowledge that seat could easily fall into Republican hands during a bad election cycle — like they may face next year.