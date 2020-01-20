But the event, and a later one in Iowa, unfolded against a backdrop of an increasingly tense relationship between the Democratic Party and the black community. Young black activists are showing more skepticism of candidates’ ability to deliver on their promises. At the same time, anger at President Trump has prompted a desire to choose the candidate most likely to beat him, and for that reason or others, two prominent black candidates have dropped out.

Black voters make up nearly two-thirds of Democratic primary voters in the state. Their votes have handed primary wins to the past two Democratic nominees — Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton — in a state that many believe will be a bellwether for how black people across the United States will vote.

The crass political implications of the event can be at odds with a march that, for most of the past two decades, celebrated uplift and solidarity in the face of common struggle. As candidates marched from a Columbia church to the state House, their supporters could not decide whether to chant campaign slogans or to sing “We Shall Overcome.”

Later, on the steps of the state Capitol, the Democratic contenders spoke broadly of the need to complete King’s unfinished work while also touting their own particular plans for addressing racial inequality.

Former vice president Joe Biden, who has been leading the polls in South Carolina by a large margin, spoke of the racial progress that occurred when he served under Obama, the first black president. He told the crowd that, with this election, “we have a chance to rip out the roots of systemic racism in this country.”

“The Bull Connors of today don’t stand in the street with fire hoses and dogs,” he said, referring to the infamous segregationist. “They wear nice suits. They wield their power rolling back rights, punishing the poor, denying access to health care and quality education and turning away refugees and asylum seekers.”

Biden added: “It’s not snarling dogs that’s part of this inflection point — it’s Donald Trump’s poisonous, divisionist politics.”

Biden’s top rivals in South Carolina, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), told voters that the explicit racism King and other civil rights luminaries battled has in many ways been replaced by racial disparities that are now baked into the country’s economic and political systems.

“Our economy has been hijacked by the rich and the powerful,” Warren said. “Our government has been hijacked by the rich and the powerful. Our democracy has been hijacked by the rich and the powerful. Look anywhere around you, the racial wealth gap holds back black families all across this nation. Tax breaks favor the rich. Toxic wastes are dumped in communities of color, and people being stopped by the police are denied the right to vote because of the color of their skin. The list goes on.”

Others seeking the presidency, including businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, delivered similar messages.

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is also seeking the presidency, was initially chastised for not attending the dome event, particularly because he has struggled to attract the support of black voters.

“I’m putting this out there: candidates skipping King Day at the Dome is disrespectful,” Bakari Sellers, a former South Carolina state legislator who endorsed Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) before her departure from the presidential race, tweeted on Friday. “You don’t miss an Iowa steak fry. Look, you’re not just speaking to black folk in S.C. you’re speaking to black folks throughout the South. I’m disappointed. It’s like you don’t care.”

Buttigieg scrambled to change his schedule. He took part in the march but was not mentioned in the program of speakers, nor did he address the crowd at the Capitol steps.

The event took place two weeks before the Iowa caucuses, which are facing criticism from those arguing that the state’s largely white population reflects neither the party nor the country.

Tensions were more visible after the South Carolina event ended and the quadrennial Brown & Black Forum in Iowa unfolded in downtown Des Moines. Instead of delivering speeches, the candidates faced questions from Vice journalists and occasionally skeptical attendees.

Buttigieg, one of four candidates who flew from Columbia to Des Moines, faced familiar and nagging questions about how he had handled complaints from black police officers during his eight years as mayor of South Bend. Buttigieg called it a “painful issue,” but he added that he “met and spoke with black officers all the time” and that the criticisms lacked context.

“I saw to it that that board not only was diverse but actually majority African American, because these racial questions are so important,” Buttigieg said. “I get a lot of questions about why I removed a black police chief. Almost never do I get a question about why I appointed a black police chief in the first place. It was largely because of his expertise and strength when it came to community policing.”

Pressed further about police diversity, Buttigieg called it “an area where I’ve admitted it’s not where I wanted to be.”

Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), who has largely focused his campaign on New Hampshire, was asked why candidates of color were no longer making it into the debates. “I’m doing my part,” Bennet joked, “because I didn’t qualify for the last debate.”

Bennet, who tried to steer the conversation back to his work as a schools superintendent and his child-friendly tax policies, was also asked why he had not joined the other candidates in South Carolina.

“To be totally candid with you, I miss not being there today,” Bennet said, adding that his campaign schedule and limited resources made it impossible. “I think it’s important for us to have these traditions.”

King Day at the Dome started in 2000 as a grass-roots protest after South Carolina legislators voted to keep the Confederate battle flag waving above the state House dome.

Black religious leaders, the NAACP and the National Urban League rallied support across the state, and some 46,000 people marched to the north-facing facade of the Capitol that first year.

Subsequent marches occurred as the Confederate flag declined in prominence at the state House. It was moved to a flagpole at a Confederate Memorial on the Capitol grounds in 2000. And after the race-based killing of nine parishioners at a historically black Charleston church in 2015, the flag was relocated to a museum.

But King Day at the Dome marches continued, becoming important events for those seeking support in the South Carolina primary.

In years past, many Democratic presidential hopefuls have made their way to the state House, including Obama and Clinton.

“How wonderful it is to be here together without the Confederate flag overhead,” Clinton said when she appeared. “That flag always belonged in a museum, not at the state House.”

Jeffrey Lites, 56, of Lexington, S.C., came to Columbia for that first march 20 years ago, when the event was entirely about the rising tide to remove the Confederate flag.

Over the past two decades, Lites, who is black, said he’s watched as the event became a proving ground for politicians seeking support in South Carolina. Still, he doesn’t think the infusion of presidential politics has corrupted the event’s essence.