Maloney said he wants more. He called for Biden to use a nationally televised address to cheer the measure, coupled with 25 visits around the country for himself and an equal number for Vice President Kamala Harris to promote popular public works projects it will fund. Maloney also wants to see House Democrats stage more than 1,000 of their own events to do the same, backed by a $10 million Democratic National Committee advertising buy to explain the plan to the public.