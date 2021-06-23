On Tuesday, Gugino was spotted at Walton’s election night party, as the candidate argued that Buffalo had embraced a new politics to rebuild after the coronavirus pandemic. On the trail, she pledged to sign a “tenant’s bill of rights,” including rent control and a city-run fund to help struggling renters. While she did not support cutting police funding, she favored removing police from the response to mental health calls, putting officers on unpaid leave if investigated for brutality, and attacking crime through more social programs.