That deal, described by a person with direct knowledge of it who like some others in this article spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive negotiations, is looming heavily over the tense negotiations on the bill’s final shape. At the insistence of centrist Democrats, the bill faces more big cuts, with some demanding it shrink to $1.5 trillion. Democrats have given themselves only a few weeks to finalize its contours — forcing painful decisions in coming days on which parts of their long-awaited agenda to sacrifice, from education to health care to climate.