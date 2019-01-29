Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)

Democrats have tapped Georgia’s Stacey Abrams to deliver the response to President Trump’s State of the Union address, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Tuesday.

Abrams narrowly lost the state’s race for governor in November after a lengthy dispute over blocked votes. She will address the nation in a prime-time speech shortly after Trump finishes his address to a joint session of Congress next Tuesday night.

“She is just a great spokesperson. She’s an incredible leader. She has led the charge for voting rights, which is at the root of just about everything else. … I’m very excited that she’s agreed to be the respondent to the president,” Schumer told reporters.

Abrams’s political future is the source of much speculation. Earlier this month, she met in Washington with Schumer, who is seeking candidates to run against Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in 2020.