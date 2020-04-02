Trump said last week that there was “no way” his convention would be canceled, and McDaniel said that planning for a “full seated” convention was moving “full steam ahead.” But Democrats have taken a far more cautious approach, in part because their convention was originally scheduled six weeks earlier in the summer to accommodate the Summer Olympics, which have since been canceled.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention,” Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee, said in a statement Thursday. “During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders.”

Former vice president Joe Biden, who is leading in delegates to the nomination, made clear this week that he welcomed a delay.

“I think it’s going to have to move into August,” Biden said Wednesday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Democrats had worried that their event would be canceled but that the Republican one would still be able to go forward, delivering Trump a clear advantage in the televised spectacle that marks the start of the general election.

By tradition, the party that does not hold the White House goes first in the nominating contest. Both parties depend on live media coverage of the events, particularly by broadcast networks, to reintroduce their candidates and campaign themes before the final sprint to the nomination.

Democratic officials said the August event would still be subject to the recommendations of federal and state health officials, who have signaled that they are waiting for data on the course of the coronavirus infection.

“The convention team is totally focused on accomplishing two goals, which are protecting the health and safety of Wisconsinites and making sure we launch the Democratic nominee in a way that is unmistakably Wisconsin,” Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said Wednesday.

A person familiar with the Republican deliberations said Wednesday that the president remained determined to go forward with his convention and that many donors to the event think the coronavirus is less of a concern, because they are not in places that are affected by it.

Democratic convention organizers have spent the past two weeks seeking out contingency plans for the July convention, exploring virtual voting options and a new schedule. Major contracts for the July convention, set to be signed in the coming weeks, put pressure on organizers to make a decision soon.

“There is either going to be a summer lull or there isn’t,” former Democratic chairman Howard Dean said of the virus. “Here is the jam: If there is a summer lull, which nobody can predict right now, we will know it sometime in late June.”

A fully virtual convention is still a real possibility for both parties, which have recently taken steps to allow for voting delays and virtual meetings as the nomination process moves forward.

Democratic committee members believe that an electronic voting system for the nearly 4,000 delegates, who typically cast only five votes during a convention meeting, would be far more manageable than the problematic electronic system that marred the Iowa caucuses. Unlike a regular election, votes at the convention are cast publicly, so they are easier to verify after the fact.

The original plans for the Milwaukee convention presumed that as many as 50,000 people from around the country would come to the city, including about 15,000 journalists and nearly 4,000 party delegates. The city’s original bid identified 15,000 hotel rooms and 500 buses that could be used for the four-day event.

Concern in the state has grown, however, as the coronavirus has spread throughout the country, leading to stay-at-home orders for most Americans.

A poll by Marquette University last week found that 62 percent of Wisconsin voters did not want the convention to move forward as an in-person event. That included 69 percent of Democrats, 62 percent of independents and 55 percent of Republicans.

But there is concern in both parties that any switch to a virtual convention, without a live event for reporters to cover in person, will lower the network interest in covering the spectacles and limit their reach.

“The less newsworthy they become, the less coverages there is. And events are newsworthy,” said Erik Smith, a Democratic consultant who helped plan his party’s last three events.

“The truth is this is not something that people are going to walk away from easily.”