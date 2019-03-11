Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee speaks to a crowd of Democratic supporters in Washington in November. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The Democratic Party has selected Milwaukee as the site of its 2020 nominating convention, choosing a key battleground state that President Trump narrowly carried in 2016.

The Midwestern city was chosen over Houston and Miami, a Democratic National Committee official confirmed. The decision was first reported by the Associated Press.

In 2016, Trump upset Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin, sparking recriminations that she didn’t spend enough time campaigning there.

Republicans plan to hold their convention in Charlotte, from Aug. 24-27, 2020.

Michael Scherer contributed to this report.