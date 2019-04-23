President Trump and the Easter Bunny wave during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 22. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota did not want to say whether President Trump had done something impeachable. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont described the whole question as a potential distraction. And South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg worried about what voters would think.

“If we are only talking about him,” he said of Trump, “the folks at home think we are not talking about them.”

If there was any question about how candidates running to challenge Trump would react to the recently released report by Robert S. Mueller III, the answer was delivered Monday night in a series of CNN town halls broadcast from Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.

Five candidates in sequence demonstrated their desire to speak about everything they found more pressing for the country — climate change, infrastructure spending, criminal justice reform, more federal funding for health care and college.

It is the defining irony of the Democratic primary this year: The singular obsession of the party’s voters since 2016 — a ratings-magnet president — is not the focus of the campaign to replace him.

In the Democratic race, Trump is less a foil than an obstruction, a bystander in a country defined by problems Democrats describe as existing before him and worsening under his direction. Rather than fight Trump head-on, the party has embarked on an effort to counterprogram him.

While the Democratic-led House begins an effort to highlight through hearings the less flattering parts of Mueller’s report, the presidential candidates have decided to highlight everything else. Of the 19 candidates running for president, only two had called for Trump’s impeachment in response to Mueller’s report before Monday night’s forum.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) became the third on the CNN stage, joining Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro. “I believe that Congress should take the steps toward impeachment,” she said, after describing “a lot of good evidence of obstruction” in the Mueller report.

Sanders called Trump “the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country” and said “Congress has got to explore” whether he obstructed justice.

“But here is my concern,” he said. “If for the next year, year-and-a-half, going right into the heart of the election, all that the Congress is talking about is impeaching Trump and ‘Trump, Trump, Trump,’ and ‘Mueller, Mueller, Mueller’ . . . what I worry about is that works to Trump’s advantage.”

Buttigieg, like the others responding to a question, answered similarly.

“I think he has made it pretty clear that he deserves impeachment,” he said of Trump, before making clear that he was not so interested in pursuing the matter himself.

Only Warren leaned in.

“If any other human being in this country had done what’s documented in the Mueller report, they would be arrested and put in jail,” she said.

Klobuchar was the most dramatic in demonstrating her hesitancy. Asked whether she supports Trump’s impeachment, she claimed Senate privilege, saying that question is “up to the House” and that she would only weigh in if impeachment charges reached her from the lower chamber.

The electricity in the Democratic race, as shown on the stage Monday, had less to do with Trump than with the sizzle of new policy ideas, the more jarring or outside the box the better. Warren came out boasting of her recently announced plan to “knock back” most government student debt and make college free for the next generation with a 2 percent wealth tax on those with more than $50 million in assets. “Two cents,” Warren said repeatedly, to describe a tax that is projected to raise $2.75 trillion from 75,000 families over 10 years.

Harris said she would give lawmakers 100 days to fix gun laws before imposing executive actions to toughen the rules, a move which would no doubt be challenged in court.

“What I will do is put in place a requirement that for anyone who sells more than five guns a year, they are required to do background checks when they sell those guns,” she said. Currently, only licensed gun dealers must do background checks.

The most provocative new policy idea was embraced by Sanders, following an audience question. He said he would support a right to vote for murderers and terrorists serving time in prison, saying felons in Vermont enjoy such privileges.

“I think the right to vote is inherent to our democracy, yes, even for terrible people,” Sanders said.

Harris, a former prosecutor, said she was open to talking about the idea. Buttigieg, who went last, got applause for calmly rolling his eyes.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said.

Republicans delighted in the debate in real time, with RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel — or the party staffers controlling her account — tweeting out a condemnation minutes after Sanders embraced terrorists’ right to vote.

“It’s beyond extreme,” she said.

But the Democratic bet onstage seemed to be that such condemnations would ultimately not matter. Democrats have watched for two years as Trump has dominated public debate in ways that have both helped and hurt him. They have studied how he has divided the public square and exploited the multiplying channels of information online.

They now wanted a chance to have a space of their own, where they set the parameters and priorities. It is a place where no one talks about migrant caravans, but the issue of reparations for slavery is worthy of further study. It is a place where the debate is not over whether the government should provide universal health care, but whether the private insurance industry should be dismantled in the meantime.

“Donald Trump likes to divert you, every single day. Right?” said Klobuchar during her hour onstage. “You know what he does. He sends out a tweet to try to control the message.”

As the candidates showed Monday night, now it is their turn.