“For the good of the party, for Virginia, for his own presidency, it is hard to understand why more hasn’t been done to stop what has become a debilitating decline,” said Simon Rosenberg, a longtime Democratic strategist who advised party candidates in the 2018 congressional elections. “Many things could have been tried, including passing the infrastructure bill. But here we are, and I, for one, am skeptical that the bills which failed to prevent this decline over the past five months will somehow magically restore his standing.”