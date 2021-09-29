The Democratic National Committee has dramatically increased its spending compared to the last governor’s race, in 2017, increasing its commitment from $1.5 million to more than $5 million. The DNC also plans to soon air digital and radio ads supporting McAuliffe, according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss strategy. But investments from other liberal groups, including those that support abortion rights, gun regulation and civil rights, have declined. Biden’s issue advocacy group, Build Back Together, has focused its spending in the off year on places where there could be competitive Senate and House races in 2022, in an effort to shore up support for the president’s legislative agenda.