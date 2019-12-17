UNITE HERE Local 11 says it represents 150 cooks, dishwashers, cashiers, and servers working on the Loyola Marymount campus. It had been in negotiations with Sodexo since March for a collective bargaining agreement without reaching a resolution, and workers began picketing in November over the issue. Perez, a former Labor Secretary under President Barack Obama, had expressed support for the candidates’ decisions not to cross the picket line, and personally stepped in to help broker an agreement and avoid canceling the debate.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, environmental activist Tom Steyer and businessman Andrew Yang have all qualified to appear at Thursday night’s debate.
