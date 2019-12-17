WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that the Democrats’ next primary debate would proceed as planned this Thursday, after the party stepped in to help arrange a settlement to a labor dispute that had threatened the forum.

DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement that he helped “bring all stakeholders to the table ... to reach a deal that meets their needs and supports workers.” All seven of the candidates who qualified for the debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles said late last week they would boycott the debate if it meant crossing a picket line, after a union representing workers on campus threatened to continue picketing over their failure to reach a collective bargaining agreement with food service company Sodexo.