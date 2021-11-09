Johnson said he was surprised by Smith’s decision to favor the map put forward by Republicans over the one proposed by Democrats, which would have kept Democrat-leaning Helena in a western district and carved out conservative Kalispell to the east. That proposal would have created a more competitive district in the west that favored neither Democrats nor Republicans and would have forced candidates on both sides of the aisle to campaign more vigorously to win moderates and centrists in order to secure a victory.