Denmark says Russian warship violated its waters, twice

In a statement, the Defense Command said the Russian vessel left after it was contacted on marine two-way radio by the Danish navy.

The Defense Command of the Danish armed forces says a Russian corvette entered Danish waters twice in the early hours of Friday near the island of Christiansoe in the Baltic Sea.

“It has been communicated in very clear terms to the Russian ambassador that this type of action is completely inadmissible,” Kofod said in a statement. “We will not accept this type of Russian provocations.”