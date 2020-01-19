Dershowitz is one of four lawyers who were selected personally by Trump and announced Friday as new members of the president’s legal team. The others are former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi and former independent counsels Robert Ray and Kenneth W. Starr.

Democrats on Saturday released a 111-page legal brief laying out their case against Trump, arguing that the president withheld a White House meeting and congressionally appropriated aid to pressure Ukraine into announcing investigations into former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Since joining the White House team, Dershowitz has made headlines for some of his remarks about Trump’s impeachment — prompting some to speculate as to whether he may soon find himself in hot water with the president for statements that could be perceived as insufficiently supportive.

In a BBC interview Saturday, for instance, Dershowitz said he does not plan to vote for Trump in November and declared that if the Senate votes to impeach the president, it would create “ambivalence in me as it does whenever I represent somebody whose acquittal would produce results that make me unhappy as an individual.”

He added: “But I would never, ever allow my own partisan views to impact my views on the Constitution.”

On Sunday, Dershowitz argued that even if all of the facts presented by Democrats are true, Trump’s actions still do not constitute impeachable offenses — regardless of whether one believes Trump’s dealings with Ukraine were “wrong.”

“If the allegations are not impeachable, then this trial should result in an acquittal, regardless of whether the conduct is regarded as okay by you or by me or by voters,” he said on “This Week.” “That’s an issue for the voters.”

Dershowitz has also drawn scrutiny for the choice of clients he has previously represented.

In the mid-2000s, Dershowitz and Starr were part of Jeffrey Epstein’s legal team when the wealthy investor was under investigation on suspicion of child prostitution. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was found dead in his jail cell last year in an apparent suicide.

Dershowitz also advised the defense team in football star O.J. Simpson’s murder trial.

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Dershowitz argued that his past representation of clients whom the public may find “unpalatable” would not backfire on the president, particularly among female senators.

He said he was proud of his record of defending “some of the most controversial people in American history.”