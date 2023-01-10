DeSantis reups Florida environment pledge made 4 years ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A week into his second term, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Tuesday reaffirming and building on a commitment to clean water he had signed exactly four years earlier.
“I said four years ago and then I reiterated that last Tuesday, we need to leave Florida to God better than we found it,” DeSantis said at a news conference.
The governor said making a commitment to the environment is not only the right thing to do, but it also helps drive the state’s tourism.
Tourists “want to go to the beaches, they want to go fishing, they want to go boating,” DeSantis said. “That’s just the lifeblood of our state’s DNA. So it’s the right thing to do but it also reinforces, I think, our economic objectives.”