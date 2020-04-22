“It’s not going to be what we’ve gone through, in any way, shape or form,” Trump said flatly.

He continued: “If it comes back, though, it won’t be coming back in the form that it was. It will be coming back in smaller doses that we can contain. ... You could have some embers of corona ... (but) we will not go through what we went through for the last two months.”

Trump then turned to Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the coronavirus task force, and asked, “Doctor, wouldn’t you say there’s a good chance that COVID will not come back?”

“We don’t know,” Birx responded.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said later in the same briefing: “We will have coronavirus in the fall. I am convinced of that.”

He stressed that in the fall, the nation would be better prepared to manage it.

“Whether or not it’s going to be big or small is going to depend on our response,” Fauci said.

Trump’s insistence that the virus won’t pose a grave danger later this year could run the risk of creating a false sense of security when health experts are still urging Americans to take precautions. Moreover, it could stand as a precarious political prediction when he goes before voters in November.

Trump opened his daily briefing by calling up the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, to address his assertion a day earlier that “there’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through.”

Redfield said he wanted to clarify those remarks to The Washington Post, although he confirmed the statement was accurately reported.

“I didn’t say that this was going to be worse,” Redfield said. “I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated.”

He added, “We are building that public healthcare capacity now to make sure that we stay in the containment mode for the upcoming fall and winter season so we will not need to resort to the kind of mitigation that we had to in the spring.”

Trump had been unhappy about Redfield’s remarks, which conflicted with the administration’s optimistic messaging that the country will soon move beyond the virus. The president tweeted earlier in the day that Redfield’s comments had been misconstrued.

Trump has frequently taken an optimistic view regarding the severity of the virus, including declarations last month that COVID-19 would “disappear.” In recent days, he has pushed for the nation to begin restarting its economy.

But his own health experts on Wednesday continued to urge caution. Fauci said that states beginning to reopen “should be careful” and that rushing to lift social distancing guidelines would likely accelerate infections.

Trump also said Wednesday that the Pentagon is planning a multicity tour by the U.S. military’s top flight demonstration teams to “champion national unity” amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds, the demonstration squadrons for the Navy and Air Force, will fly over a number of cities. And he promised a July Fourth celebration for the public on the National Mall.

