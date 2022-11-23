Detention of Russian dissident Yashin extended by 6 months

MOSCOW — A Russian court on Wednesday extended by six months the pretrial detention of Ilya Yashin, one of the few prominent opposition figures to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent.
The law against discrediting the military was enacted after Russia sent troops in Ukraine in February.
The charges against Yashin reportedly relate to a YouTube livestream video in which he talked about Ukrainians being killed in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. He rejects the charges as politically motivated.