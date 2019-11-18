Ameriquest, a subsidiary of ACC Holdings, was under investigation by numerous state attorneys general for alleged predatory lending practices during some of Patrick’s time on the board.
Patrick said during a campaign event in Iowa that his role with the company was to help it “reach the folks that had been unreached in getting access to capital, so that they could also own homes.”
