Patrick’s decision, which he started laying the groundwork for on Sunday, will further unsettle the presidential field less than three months before the contest begins with the Iowa caucuses. He will enter the race just days after former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg began making his own plans to join the field.

The twin decisions come amid lingering concern, particularly among more moderate Democrats, about the leading moderate candidate, former vice president Joe Biden, as well as the rise on the left of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Bloomberg had initially decided not to run because he thought Biden would be too formidable an opponent. Patrick spent several months in 2018 considering a bid, but ultimately decided not to run, citing “the cruelty of our elections process” and its effect on his family.

Patrick has political strengths and an ability to deliver such soaring oratory that President Barack Obama was accused of taking lines from him in 2006. He has an uplifting life story and an aspirational political brand.

But he is likely to face deep scrutiny in the Democratic primary over his corporate ties. He once worked for Texaco and Coca-Cola and served on the board of subprime mortgage lender Ameriquest.

Since leaving office in 2015, he has been a managing director at Bain Capital, the private-equity firm that became a target for Democrats in 2012 when Obama was running against Mitt Romney, the Republican presidential nominee who co-founded the firm.

A spokesman for Bain did not return several messages asking whether Patrick still remains with the firm. Patrick had been scheduled to speak Wednesday at an investors’ conference in Colorado Springs, but he backed out at the last minute. Bain sent another director instead.

Patrick will focus his campaign closely on New Hampshire, but he faces significant challenges and will need to make a case that he brings something new to an already crowded field. Two senators from neighboring states, Warren and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also will be on the ballot.

Patrick, who is African American, is aiming to gain ground among black voters in states such as South Carolina, something which has not been achieved by either Democratic Sens. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) or Cory Booker (N.J.).

He also lacks the financial resources needed for a campaign that will probably stretch into next spring. His campaign advisers have been testing the groundwork for a super PAC as one way to infuse cash into his efforts. But that may also come with political downsides in an environment in which most candidates are building an army of small-dollar donors.

Patrick may also struggle to build the kind of robust campaign staff needed; several of his longtime advisers are working elsewhere.

John Walsh, who helped Patrick’s rise as governor and later served as chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, is running the reelection campaign of Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.). Doug Rubin, who was Patrick’s chief of staff and one of his closest advisers, is working for Tom Steyer’s presidential campaign. Bakari Sellers, who was helping plot out Patrick’s campaign a year ago and has significant South Carolina connections, has since backed Harris.

Rosy Gonzalez, a former Patrick adviser who most recently worked for Andrew Gillum’s gubernatorial bid in Florida, has been one of those advising Patrick. They have talked with several potential campaign managers but so far have not announced who might run the operation.

