Biden, meanwhile, after days of friendly meetings in Britain, was set to have the first tough meeting of his first international tour as president, sitting down with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Biden called Erdogan an “autocrat” during the presidential campaign, and Ankara has been a thorn at NATO and elsewhere. The meeting could serve as a preview of sorts for Biden’s meeting Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The notion of shifting NATO’s attention at least somewhat to China extends the theme of Biden’s European trip, after he also tried to sharpen China-related discussions at the Group of Seven summit in Britain. And although NATO leaders were expected to sign off on an effort to pivot the organization more toward China, there were also disagreements about the best role for a group that has traditionally focused on Russia and direct threats to NATO countries such as terrorism.
Just a few years ago, talk about Beijing at NATO was nearly nonexistent. Even to raise the issue in NATO hallways was taboo, with some members wary that doing so would push relations with the country into a Cold War-era framework of superpower rivalry.
But China has become more aggressive on the world stage and Washington has become more hawkish toward Beijing. Trump pushed the organization to be more confrontational. Biden has continued the effort, and even accelerated it.
“China is increasing its expansion, its influence around the world, and it’s increasingly running up against NATO,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday at a forum organized by the German Marshall Fund that ran alongside the summit. “We need to make sure that as an alliance, even though we’re much more Atlantic than Pacific, we are aware of the global influences the Chinese have.”
But not every NATO country is on board with confronting China more forcefully. Some, such as Hungary, have friendly relations with China and seek investments from Beijing. Others, such as Germany and other big European powers, fall in the middle, believing there is a balance between the need to work with Beijing to fight climate change and the need to rein in its global ambitions.
And NATO’s front line countries, the ones that border Russia, have been concerned in the past that focusing elsewhere could distract from what they see as the alliance’s central mission of defending against the Russia, although many are increasingly coming around to the necessity of responding to both.
“China is a systemic rival,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said, speaking alongside Trudeau. “Democracy is based on trust, and if this trust is undermined, then it’s under threat.”
The China discussions were among the most contentious in the lead-up to the summit, with diplomats hammering out the wording for a joint communique until Sunday for the leaders’ final sign-off.
“We will try to find language that both describes the challenges China is posing to us and the difficulties China is posing to the international rules-based order,” said a senior NATO diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations in advance of the summit. But “how can we deal with climate without China?”
Leaders are also set to agree on a plan to increase funding modestly for NATO’s central operations, an effort to move beyond the angry rhetoric about defense spending during the Trump years. The decision will increase the amount each of NATO’s 30 members pays to fund common efforts such as training and support for Afghan and Iraqi security forces.
The decision is intended show solidarity with the U.S., which spends more than any other country on defense. Still, the increase in NATO’s annual budget, which is currently roughly $2.5 billion, pales in comparison to the many billions of dollars that would be at stake if countries actually met their commitment to spend 2 percent of their economies on defense.
The budget increase was opposed by France, whose leaders see it as a wasteful distraction from focusing on existing spending commitments, but they ultimately agreed to a modest spending boost.
Trump’s hostility toward NATO extended to its glassy new building that he helped dedicate in 2017, which he derided as a symbol of wasteful excess. In many ways Biden, a dedicated supporter of the transatlantic alliance, has won fans simply by showing up, despite some allies’ disappointment in his abrupt handling of the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan. Biden’s decision to withdraw from that country was communicated with a friendlier tone than the Trump administration’s, but with little consultation in advance.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sought to put the best face on the Afghanistan withdrawal on Monday, acknowledging it “was not an easy decision.” Some analysts believe it is only a matter of time before the country is recaptured by the Taliban.
The departure “entails risks, no doubt about that,” Stoltenberg said. “The alternative, to stay, was also an option that entailed risks for more violence, more casualties, and even perhaps the need to increase the number of NATO troops.”