During the presidency of Donald Trump, Republicans worked with assembly line-like precision to install more than 230 judges on the court, including three Supreme Court justices. Most gallingly to Democrats, Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama’s early 2016 choice of Merrick Garland, then a federal court judge and now Biden’s attorney general, to serve on the Supreme Court after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. McConnell said voters, with a White House election coming that fall, should weigh in to determine which president they trust to fill the vacancy. Yet four years later, Republicans voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the high court just days before 2020 presidential election.